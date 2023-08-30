Brain Drain 

According to statistics provided by the Bureau of Emigration and Over­seas Employment, at least 450,000 Pakistani citizens have left the country in pursuit of better job opportunities abroad. More concern­ing is the fact that these are figures for the first half of 2023 alone. Economic stagnancy is an undeniable reality but with so much untapped potential ex­iting the country, national productivity and overall growth may be compro­mised beyond repair. Of course, the government cannot force citizens to stay back but offering incentives to remain in the country and become produc­tive members of society are worth considering, and immediately so.

This major exodus and loss of talent will have profound implications for a country like Pakistan which is already struggling to remain afloat. The IMF has painted a rather gloomy picture of the economy, and recent policy de­cisions have made it hard for skilled personnel to envision a comfortable life in the country. Accordingly, they look towards countries like Saudi Ara­bia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and other Gulf states where not only are they offered competitive wages but get additional benefits that seem to out­weigh the hardships they would face in their own country.

As a result of all this, Pakistan will experience limited transfer of knowl­edge, poor innovation and slow economic growth because almost all ris­ing talent is being directed externally. We are already witnessing this in the scarcity of expertise in the manufacturing sector, the business com­munity and other industries which have been performing poorly, and seem to be drowning in the declining economy. There is no one to spear­head new ventures, ideas or initiatives.

This is something that the government must address, and political par­ties must incorporate within their election manifestos. We need to evolve policies in accordance with such trends to create an environment that encourages locals to stay back and invest their time, effort and skills in their own country. Incentives such as competitive salaries, better career prospects and supportive infrastructure have enabled countries like Chi­na, India and Bangladesh to retain workers after they too were experienc­ing extremely high levels of brain drain. Pakistan can also accomplish a lot if women are mobilised and encouraged to work as having half of the population remain unproductive members of society is working to our detriment. Only through planning for a long-term vision for the country will we be able to arrest this trend, and ensure that the economy grows through the efforts of our extremely hardworking locals.