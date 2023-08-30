Chinese Consulate inaugurates two dialysis machines

Two dialysis machines have been inaugurated by Chinese Consulate Lahore at Jinnah Hospital in connection with blossoming footprints of Chinese philanthropism in health sector Punjab.

On onset of unveiling of both dialysis machines handed over by Chinese Consulate Lahore, Consul General Zhao Shiren addressed that China always stands by Pakistan in its public-centric services for those who direly needed medical carefree of cost. “Board of Management and staff and faculty of Jinnah Hospital deserve appreciation for their commitment and dedication to doing medical service to the general public in Lahore and the Punjab province at large,” he added.

“Many years ago, China helped build this hospital, which has now become a window of improving public health and showcased the ironclad and longstanding friendship between China and Pakistan,” he mentioned.

He said that Chinese Consulate Lahore is pleased and honored to partner again with the Jinnah hospital, one of second largest hospital in Lahore. The provision of two dialysis machines is a small step in this direction. It is also a token of the continuous love and care from China, he added.

In the backdrop of marking the 72nd anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, and also the 10th anniversary of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, medical and healthcare cooperation is an important element of the CPEC, which may directly impact the well-being of the Pakistani people, he said.

“One of the paramount duties of the state and government is to provide quality healthcare and education to its citizens, especially to the underprivileged and poor families. The Consulate General is willing to further strengthen interactions and active collaboration with Jinnah Hospital in doing training and exchange programs for capacity building to better meet patients’ needs,” he added. On the occasion, Mr. Gohar Ejaz, Chairman Board of Management Jinnah Hospital, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dr. Yahya Sultan, Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital were present.