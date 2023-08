ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted in­terim bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in Toshakha­na case till September 12. Duty Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case due to leave of accountabil­ity court Judge Muham­mad Bashir. Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her legal team. The court accepted the in­terim bail against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.