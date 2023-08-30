Court sends man behind prison for blackmailing 2 women  

RAWALPINDI - An additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to four years imprisonment and imposed Rs 2 million fine after declaring him guilty of harassing and blackmailing a woman and her family by sharing objectionable pictures on social media.

The convict will have to face one more year imprisonment in case over non-payment of fine. The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs 200,000 as compensation to victim woman.

Convict, Amir Abbas, had shared the objectionable pictures of applicant and her sister on Whatsaap besides harrasing and using offensive language against the duo. A complaint was registered with the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the convict by the victim girl, the resident of Chakwal.

Following the investigation carried out by the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, Amir Abbas was taken in custody and his laptop and smartphones were also confiscated by the investigators. During the hearing, the sentence was read out by ADSJ Rawalpindi Ahsan Mehmood Malik after finding him guilty under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016. The judge ordered the investigators to pledge/ sale moveable and imoveable property of accused if he can’t pay the fine and compensation.