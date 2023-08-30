Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CTP issue fine tickets to 39 tinted glasses vehicles

August 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - On the special orders of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baig, City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown against tinted glasses vehicles.
According to a CTP spokesman, CTP also issued fine tickets to 39 tinted glasses vehicles. 
In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has formed a special squad to take action against vehicles carrying black papers and issued special orders to all DSPs of circles to take strict and non-discriminatory action against such vehicles. 
Terming it a security risk fine tickets must be issued to tinted vehicles.
The CTO pledged that the action would be conducted indiscriminately with zero tolerance for any kind of excuse.

