Dengue surveillance underway in Lahore

Lahore - An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed on Tuesday visited Union Council-10, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Umar Maqbool visited UC-97 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence.