Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue surveillance underway in Lahore

APP
August 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore   -  An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed on Tuesday visited Union Council-10, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Umar Maqbool visited UC-97 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence.

Sudan army chief visits Egypt as deadly violence grips Darfur

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023