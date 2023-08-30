ECP to hold free, fair polls as per the Constitution: CEC

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has assured to hold the upcoming elections peace­fully and impartially as per Constitution and the law.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja gave this assurance, while chairing two separate meetings in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meetings were aimed at reviewing the preparations regarding the upcoming gener­al elections in the country. Members of the Elec­tion Commission, Secretary ECP, Chief Secretary Sindh, IG Sindh, Chief Secretary Balochistan, IG Balochistan, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and Balochistan, and other senior officers of ECP attended the meetings. During the meet­ing, the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh briefed the Election Commission on preparations for the up­coming general elections and assured full coop­eration in this regard. The Election Commission emphasized on the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh that conducting transparent and impartial elec­tions are fundamental responsibility of ECP. In this regard, the first step is the transfer and posting of all officers and officials who are important in the perspective of impartial elections.

The Election Commission has issued directives in this regard, because transfer and posting is the first step towards transparency. After that, there will be appointments of District Returning Offi­cers, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Offi­cers, and Monitoring Teams will be made.

The Election Commission assured full support and cooperation to Chief Secretary and IG Sindh.

In the second meeting, the Chief Secretary, IG Ba­lochistan, and Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan briefed the Election Commission on preparations for the upcoming elections. The Chief Secretary informed that recommendations for postings and transfers of different officers, Depu­ty Commissioners, and Additional Deputy Com­missioners have been sent to the Election Commis­sion. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary Balochistan informed that the maintenance of flood-affected polling station buildings has been ensured. The IG Balochistan briefed the Election Commission on the security situation in the province. The Elec­tion Commission directed the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan to ensure impartial duties and as­sured them that the Election Commission would provide all possible assistance to them.