Envoy says Pakistan willing to join WCCO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has expressed its deep interest in joining the World Canal Cities Organization (WCCO) in order to promote bilateral cooperation.

Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque attended the opening ceremony of the World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China, and showed interest in joining the organization to promote bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of World Canal Cities Forum, the Ambassador underlined the role of canals as conduits of commerce, culture and connectivity.

Expressing his sentiments about the scenic landscapes and rich culture of Yangzhou, he acknowledged the historic importance of Yangzhou as a major city along the Grand Canal.

According to Gwadar Pro, the Ambassador also briefed the audience on Pakistan’s canal system along the Indus River, which was among the largest in the world irrigating over 48 million acres.

He also expressed Pakistan’s interest in joining the World Canal Cities Organization headquartered in Yangzhou.

The Ambassador expressed his deep admiration for the developmental strengths of Yangzhou and highlighted his desire for learning from the Chinese developmental model, which had improved the lifestyles of the Chinese people starting from grassroot level.

Recalling the already existing sister-province relationship between Jiangsu and Punjab, he underlined the need for practical and result-oriented sister city relationship with Yangzhou.