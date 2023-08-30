Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Flooding gradually decrease in Sutlej River

12:52 PM | August 30, 2023
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab says there is moderate level flooding at Ganda Singh Wala, Head Sulemanki and Head Islam and flood situation in Sutlej River is gradually decreasing.

In a statement today, the spokesperson of the authority said flow of water at Ganda Singh Wala is 89,060 cusecs while the inflow at Head Sulemanki is 95,196 cusecs and outflow is 81,366 cusecs.

He said water flow at Head Islam is 82,916 cusecs and flow of water in other rivers of Punjab is normal.

