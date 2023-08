FAISALABAD - Four members of a family were hospitalised after taking toxic milk in Sadr Tandlianwala police limits on Tuesday. A Res­cue 1122 spokesperson said the family members of Arshad of Chak No 408-GB consumed milk in the morn­ing after which Arshad, his sons Ameer, Usman, and his brother Ranjha, were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwa­la by the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid.