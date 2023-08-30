Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contract

LAHORE - The uncapped trio of Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar are among the four players who are awarded central contracts for the first time. Umm-e-Hani, who made her debut last year against Ireland, is the fourth player to earn her maiden central contract.

Like last year, 20 players have been awarded central contracts, which are divided into four categories A, B C and D being an emerging cat­egory. The 20 players were offered central con­tracts last week for a duration of 23 months, commencing from 1 August 2023 to 30 June 2025. The performances of players will be as­sessed after a year. The contracts were signed by 19 players in Karachi during the series camp for South Africa. Eyman Fatima, who is not part of the white-ball series against South Africa, signed the contract in Lahore.

Anam Amin, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan and Kainat Imtiaz are the five players who have failed to retain this year’s central contract. All five players have been awarded the first-ever 11-month do­mestic contracts. Meanwhile, Aye­sha Naseem, who retired from inter­national cricket, is the sixth player to be left out from the contract. Meanwhile, there is a 100 per cent increase in the match fee of players involved in an ODI match (playing and non-playing both). Also, there is a 50 per cent increase in match fees of players in a T20I match (playing and non-playing both).

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket, said: “The extended contract duration reflects our anticipation of an action-packed international cricket calendar. We want our women cricket­ers to be fully prepared, physically and mental­ly, to face every challenge and celebrate every triumph that comes their way.

“The substantial increment in the monetary aspect of our women’s central contracts reflects our commitment to providing an environment where players can focus solely on their game. This also acknowledges the rising standard and influence of women’s cricket globally.

“Four outstanding players have earned their central contracts this year. This not only show­cases the depth of talent in our women’s crick­et but also encourages healthy competition and a spirit of excellence within the team.”