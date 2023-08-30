Gold rate increases by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD-The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs233,500 as compared to its sale at Rs233, 000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs200,189 from Rs199,760 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs183,506 from Rs183,113, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at RS 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market, however, increased by $2 to $1,917 from $1,915, the Association reported.