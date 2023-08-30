Govt makes second reshuffle in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has made another reshuffle and switched the positions of several grade 22 and 21 officers in the bureaucracy. Farhan Aziz Khawaja, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, is transferred and posted as Director General Civil Services Academy Lahore. He was serving in Small and Medium Enterprises as Chief Executive Officer. Baber Hayat Tarar, another BS-22 officer of PAS, who was officer on special duty at the Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division while the incumbent secretary in-charge of this ministry Zahoor Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division. Meanwhile, a BS-21 officer of PAS Nadeem Mahbub, who was serving in National School of Public Policy, Lahore, is posted as Special Secretary Interior Division, Muhammad Asad Mahni, who was serving as Additional Secretary in Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Industries and Production Division. A BS-21 officer of PAS Asad Rehman Gilani, who was serving as Additional Secretary in-charge in Aviation Division, is transferred as posted as Additional Secretary in-charge in the Industries and Production Division. On the other hand, a BS-21 officer of PAS, Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi, who was earlier serving in the KPK government, is directed to report to the Establishment Division. A BS-21 officer Hassan Muhammad Yousafzai, who was earlier serving as Additional Secretary Maritimes Affairs, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Petroleum Division, while another officer of BS-21 Muhammad Hassan Iqbal is posted as Additional Secretary Maritimes Affairs as he was serving as Additional Secretary Petroleum Division.