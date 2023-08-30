Govt makes second reshuffle in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has made anoth­er reshuffle and switched the positions of several grade 22 and 21 officers in the bureau­cracy. Farhan Aziz Khawa­ja, a BS-22 officer of the Paki­stan Administrative Service, is transferred and posted as Di­rector General Civil Services Academy Lahore. He was serving in Small and Medium Enterprises as Chief Executive Officer. Baber Hayat Tarar, an­other BS-22 officer of PAS, who was officer on special duty at the Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Sec­retary Kashmir Affairs and Gil­git Baltistan Division while the incumbent secretary in-charge of this ministry Zahoor Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, is transferred and di­rected to report to the Estab­lishment Division. Meanwhile, a BS-21 officer of PAS Nadeem Mahbub, who was serving in National School of Public Pol­icy, Lahore, is posted as Spe­cial Secretary Interior Division, Muhammad Asad Mahni, who was serving as Additional Sec­retary in Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Ad­ditional Secretary Industries and Production Division. A BS-21 officer of PAS Asad Rehman Gilani, who was serving as Ad­ditional Secretary in-charge in Aviation Division, is trans­ferred as posted as Additional Secretary in-charge in the In­dustries and Production Divi­sion. On the other hand, a BS-21 officer of PAS, Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi, who was earlier serving in the KPK government, is directed to re­port to the Establishment Di­vision. A BS-21 officer Hassan Muhammad Yousafzai, who was earlier serving as Addi­tional Secretary Maritimes Af­fairs, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Petro­leum Division, while another officer of BS-21 Muhammad Hassan Iqbal is posted as Addi­tional Secretary Maritimes Af­fairs as he was serving as Ad­ditional Secretary Petroleum Division.