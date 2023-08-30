Govt to utilize all available resources for polio-free country: Minister

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said on Tuesday that the interim government was committed to actively implementing a special emergency response plan to eradicate all forms of polio in the country and reach children in remote areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the polio vaccination campaign in remote areas and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was considered a major reason for the significant reduction in the number of polio cases in the country.

“All the provinces would ask to pay special attention to ensure that every child is reached by the polio programme,” he added.

He said that the Ministry of Health is actively involved in the polio program and we will ensure that the focus on polio remains unwavering.

In response to a question, he said that the present government will maintain zero tolerance regarding the provision of quality medicines to patients in government hospitals.

He further said that our major agenda is to focus on improving the overall system and it is an initiative to improve the quality, availability, accessibility and affordability of state-of-the-art healthcare services across the country.

The government was making all-out efforts to improve the health sector, he added.

Meqnwhile, the ambassador of European Union Rina Kivanka met with the caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed issues related to the health sector and mutual interest.

During the meeting, the ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming the portfolio of federal minister.

The ambassador EU said, “The world appreciates services of Jan in efforts to eradicate polio.”

The EU ambassador appreciates practical steps on Global Health Security Agenda.

The European Union will hold a meeting with the Nutrition Cell of the Ministry of Health to cooperate in the nutrition program,the ambassador added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the European Union provided full support in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“The eradication of polio is the top most priority of the caretaker government. Health ministry is in contact with Afghanistan for joint integrated strategy at the border to eliminate polio.”

He said that Pakistan will soon host a high-level meeting on the Global Health Security Agenda. Experts and stakeholders from all over the world will participate in the meeting.

The EU ambassador will also be invited to participate in the Global Health Security Summit.