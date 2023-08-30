Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country

Web Desk
7:57 AM | August 30, 2023
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Lahore twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit sixteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Pulwama and Shopian, Srinagar, Baramula and Annantnag, while, in Jammu hot and dry and partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh . 

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh ten, Pulwama and Shopian fourteen and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade.

