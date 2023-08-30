Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Lahore twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit sixteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Pulwama and Shopian, Srinagar, Baramula and Annantnag, while, in Jammu hot and dry and partly cloudy and dry weather in Leh .

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh ten, Pulwama and Shopian fourteen and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade.