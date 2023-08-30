IHC instructs PTI chief’s lawyer to remove objections on bail petitions

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the law­yer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to remove ob­jections of the Registrar Office on appeals against cancellation of interim bails of former prime minister in six cases pertaining to the incidents of May 6. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the court would issue an appropriate or­ders in the case. The interim bails of the PTI chief had been cancelled due to non-pursuance.

At the outset of hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar said the sessions court had not viewed the mer­its while terminating the interim bails of his client. It could have summoned his client, who was im­prisoned in the jail, he added.

The lawyer said that there was a risk of the arrest of for­mer prime minister after being released in the Toshakhana case. The chief justice observed that the Registrar Office had raised the question that whether the same petitions for interim bails would be heard or new ones would be filed. The lawyer responded that the interim bail petitions should be considered as pending. The court, however, ordered the law­yer to remove the objections of Registrar Office on the petitions.