Imprisoned Imran gets no practical relief

ISLAMABAD - The incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan did not get any practical relief due to a number of reasons despite suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). His release order proved short-lived as he again found himself in jail in the missing cipher case. Chairman PTI Imran Khan now has been kept in the same Attock Jail on a judicial remand in the case registered against him over charges of misusing a classified cable under the recently amended Official Secrets Act. Khan has alleged that he was ousted from power in April last year through a foreign conspiracy and that “missing” cipher contained the threat from US to remove him from the office of prime minister Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the legal team as well as family members of party chief Khan had pinned high hopes on the higher court and at first, they were jubilant over the short decision that suspended the three-year sentence of the ex-premier but legal experts suggest otherwise. At the same time, PTI tried to give an impression that the suspension order of the IHC has perhaps removed the stigma of conviction on Khan in the case involving concealing the details of state gifts he received while in the office of prime minister. Most of the legal experts are of the view that the IHC order that suspended the sentence was a routine matter as courts usually used to suspend any sentence that is short and the appeal against it is pending before the higher court. But the conviction of Imran Khan in the corruption case is still intact as well as his disqualification for the five years from becoming a member of a parliament and holding a public office, they argue.