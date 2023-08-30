Indian dams may trigger high-level flooding in Sutlej River, warns PDMA

BAHAWALPUR/ KARACHI - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Tuesday warned that high-level flooding situation might take place for Bahawalpur region in case of further heavy rainfall in India which already had release water into Sutlej River.
Official sources in the PDMA said that PDMA’s Board of Revenue, Punjab has wrote letter to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur to make necessary arrangements to tackle any emergency like situation if high-level flooding situation might take place in Sutlej river in case of further heavy rainfall in India.
The PDMA said that as per the information shared by Pakistan Commission for Indus Water, Indian dams constructed on Sutlej River including Bhakra Dam and Pong Dam had been filled to maximum level due to heavy rainfall. “The Indian dams may cause high-level flooding situation in Sutlej River in case of further heavy rainfall,” the PDMA letter said. It further said that more release from the Indian reservoirs may cause any untoward situation including vast inundation in areas including Kasur, Okara, Pakpatan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur on Sutlej river. The divisional and district managements have been instructed that in case of high level flooding, a number of societies, small towns constructed in flood plains and along with Sutlej River may be inundated,” the letter said. Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed deep concerns over reports of breaches in the Sutlej river embankment and demanded that people from flood-affected areas be ensured evacuation to safer places. He urged the government to ensure coordinated measures on a war-footing basis to control the ravages of floods, adding, “Measures should be taken to protect large populations like Bahawalpur and Ahmedpur Sharqia from the ravages of floods”.
The PPP Chairman directed the party office-bearers and workers to actively participate in the relief activities in the flood affected areas and cooperate fully with the administration in this regard.
He said that the government should conduct a survey to estimate the damage caused by the floods, adding that the government should also announce a special package for the Sutlej river flood victims.
“PPP will not leave the Sutlej river flood victims alone,” he vowed.
He further said that after winning the upcoming general elections, his party would support the Sutlej river flood victims in the same way as it had supported the rain victims in Sindh. “PPP will take special initiatives to build houses for the flood victims and to restore agriculture in Sutlej river which has been destroyed due to this flood,” he assured the public.