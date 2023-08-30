Iranian delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI-Chief Executive of TDAP Zubair Motiwala extended warm welcome to Iranian trade and investment delegation at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi.

The Iranian trade and investment delegation was led by Reza Bakhshiani, Deputy Finance Minister/Managing Director of Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC). The delegation comprised of esteemed officials from IFIC and PAIR Investment, including Mohammad Hossein Mohammadi, Director of IFIC, Ms. Fateme Yaghobkhani, Deputy Asset Manager at IFIC, Abbas Daneshvar Hakimi Meibidi, Managing Director/CEO of PAIR Investment Co. Ltd, Amir Aizaz, Executive Vice President and Company Secretary of PAIR Investment Co. Ltd, and Khurram Faizyab, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate & Investment at PAIR Investment Co. Ltd.

Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary, TDAP presented diverse activities of TDAP showcasing the organization’s commitment to promoting trade and investment. During their visit, the Iranian delegation was introduced to all Directors-General at TDAP. The chief executive engaged in fruitful discussions with the delegation, highlighting the potential for expanded trade and investment between the two brotherly and friendly nations. The CE applauded Iran’s diligent efforts in exploring avenues for enhancing trade and investment ties. Notably, the chief executive underscored the mutual interest in agricultural products, identifying them as a key sector for further expansion of trade.

The CE highlighted that Pakistan is already engaged in importing vital energy products, including Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), from Iran. This partnership in the energy sector underscores the robust economic relations between the two countries. The chief executive concluded the discussions by emphasizing the importance of continued collaborative dialogue on matters related to import and export. The Iranian delegates expressed their keenness to bolster trade ties beyond energy products, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing their affinity for enhanced economic collaboration. TDAP looks forward to a bright and prosperous future of trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.