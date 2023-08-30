Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Lawyer gunned down by unidentified assailants

Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   A lawyer was shot to death by some unidenti­fied outlaws here at She­haanwala water channel under the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station on Tuesday. The police said that Noor Muham­mad Jaspaal (40) resident of Saalam City was head­ing to Sargodha on his car when some unidenti­fied armed motorcyclists opened fire at him. He re­ceived severe bullet inju­ries and died on the spot, while the vehicle after loosing control went into Shehaanwala nullah. The police concern reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

Staff Reporter

