Maryam tasks ex-lawmakers to activate youth cadres

LAHORE - Former members of Punjab Assem­bly from Sialkot had a meeting with Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday and discussed with her party’s organiza­tional matters and the issues relat­ing to upcoming general elections.

Arshad Javed Waraich, Rana Arif Harnah, Hafiz Shahid Nadeem, Tariq Sobhani, Naveed Ashraf, Zeeshan Rafiq, Rana Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Ikram, Rana Shawkat, Rana Afzal, Gulnaz Shujaat, Abdul Rahman were among those who met with the PML-N leader. Issues relating to party’s reorganization and political strategy to contest the coming elec­tions were discussed in the meeting, according to party sources. Maryam Nawaz tasked the former Assembly members to form new party cadres of youth both men and women at the UC level and generate political activities in their respective con­stituencies. She told them that the youth vote was going to play a cru­cial role in the coming elections as over 60 per cent of existing voters were under the age of 30 years.

PPP PUNJAB LEADER, US OFFICIAL DISCUSS POLITICAL SITUATION IN PAKISTAN

General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Hassan Mur­taza on Tuesday met with Chief of Political and Economic Section of the US Consulate Nickolas Katsakis.

Sadaf Saad, Political and Economic Specialist of the US Consulate was also present in the meeting. In the meeting, both sides discussed the political and economic situation of Pakistan.

Nickolas Katsakis appreciated the democratic role of the PPP for strengthening democracy and dem­ocratic values. He also lauded the political struggle of Hassan Murtaza for strengthening the democratic institutions of the country. General Secretary PPP Central Punjab in­formed US officials about the PPP’s stance regarding census, delimita­tion of the constituencies and gen­eral elections in Pakistan within the constitutional period. Nickolas Kat­sakis conveyed a message of good­will to Hassan Murtaza for the peo­ple of his constituency.