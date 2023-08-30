Metre readers attacked in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - The Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Muzaf­fargarh Sub-Division logged the first kind of First Information Report (FIR) against the accused for attacking four metre readers here Tuesday.

As per excerpt of the FIR, the metre read­ers hailing from WAPDA first-division includ­ing Abubakkar, Waheed Akhtar, Barkatullah and Muhammad Irshad were assaulted alleg­edly by retired Tehsildar Salim Parvez, son of Muhammad Akram and a vendor named Mo­hammad Javed among six unidentified peo­ple residing in Chune Wali Gali of mohalla Sheikhupura. Both sides traded harsh words further led to erupt physical fight.

The reason of the clash was charging of extra units due to late reading by the metre readers. According to plaintiffs, they saved their lives by fleeing the scene. Civil Lines police station registered the case against the two identified and four unidentified persons on the report of the SDO.