Multiple meetings, no relief on high electricity costs

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet which met on Tuesday with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the chair, directed the power division to immediately work out the possible relief to domestic power consumers after the recent inflated electricity bills and asked to review their proposals.
Sources said that the cabinet was unable to take a final decision whether to continue giving free electricity units to government officers or employees or otherwise. In the meeting on last Sunday Prime Minister Kakar had asked the concerned ministries to give him briefing on provision of free electricity units to government officers and employees.
The power division presented before the cabinet the complete data about those government officials who're getting free electricity however no final decision was made. The issue of outsourcing of Islamabad international airport was also referred to the steering committee for further consideration.
Addressing the cabinet meeting Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that caretaker government would take every possible measure to provide relief to the common man on inflated power bills.
Neither the official communiqué nor the press briefing for the cabinet meeting was held due to lack of consensus on proposals prepared for providing relief to electricity consumers.
The energy ministry confirmed this on X, formerly Twitter, earlier today. When Solangi was asked about the progress made in the meeting, he said during a TV talk show that decision for providing short-, medium- and long-term relief to consumers were taken. But, he added, these decisions entailed some implications on which the IMF needs to be taken onboard. “As we speak, our [interim] Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar is talking to them. So I hope we will soon be in a position to make the announcement,” he said. Asked when the announcement would be made, he replied: “It is a matter of few hours. You are aware of the time difference and complications pertaining to talks with the IMF.” The interim minister said he was expecting that a decision would be reached without any difficulty as the relief measures finalised by the caretaker cabinet would not affect the “two pillars” of primary surplus and circular debt.