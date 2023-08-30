National Club win 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - National Club Karachi East thumped strong Karachi Basket­ball Club of District South by 65- 39 points to win the 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament held at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The event was organized by Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Bas­ketball Club. Hassan Zafar of Na­tional Club was named the best player of the final while Hassan Ali of Aram Bagh Club and Dani­yal Khan Marwat of Habib Public School were named as the best player of the tournament and Abdul Samad and Muaz Ashraf of Civil Tigers were named the emerging players of the final.

In the final, Hasan Zafar scored 5 three-pointers from the winning side while Taimur Zaheer scored 25 points, M Zakaria 18 and Anas Azhar 8 points. From the runners-up, Rana Athar scored 10 points and Daniyal Ahmed and Rajkumar Lakhwani 9 points. Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya were the referees while Zaima Khatun Mum­taz Ahmed, Naeem Ahmed and Zul­fiqar Abbas Khan performed the duties of technical officials.

Principal of Bahria College Capt (R) Muhammad Bota Rana was the chief guest of the final and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Shahida Parveen Kayani, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, DSO South Farid Ali, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Kaleemullah, Ahmar Shafiq, M Haider Khan, M Akhlaq and M Yaqub. In the end, Commis­sioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon handed over shields and other prizes to the guests.