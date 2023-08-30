Navigating uncertainty: The power of insurance in Pakistan

Some of us may have bought life or auto insurance, two more popular categories of insurance, at some point in their life. Others must have received representatives of insurance companies to convince them to buy one. What is insurance and why is it important? Insurance is basically a means of protection from financial losses in which, in exchange for a fee, a party agrees to compensate another party in the event of a certain loss or damage to their property, or in case of death and injury. Simply put, it is a form of future risk management, primarily used to hedge against the risk of a contingent or uncertain loss.

Generally speaking, insurance is classified under the broad categories of life insurance and non-life or general insurance. Life insurance is the promise of a certain predetermined amount after the death of the insured to his dependents or registered beneficiaries. General insurance covers the damage as specified in the insurance contract and has categories like auto, fire and property, crop, and marine insurance, to name a few. In Pakistan, agriculture or crop insurance is 23.1pc of the non-life insurance segment worth Rs114b, according to a 2022 Pacra report on the non-life insurance industry in Pakistan. Industrial sector’s share in general insurance sector is 18.9pc. Services (retail, home, auto, and so on) form a whopping 58pc of the total size of non-life insurance.

Investing in insurance coverage offers many advantages. It is a safety net, providing coverage for different kinds of risks during unforeseen events, allowing for quicker recovery and a return to normalcy for individuals and businesses alike. With insurance, one gains financial stability, protection against the unexpected, the ability to rebuild and recover swiftly after a disaster, and peace of mind in daily life. Insurance acts as a shield that empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to cover risks in their lives and endeavors without being overwhelmed by financial burdens. With the right insurance coverage, one can confidently navigate any season of weather or life.

With climate change, the uncertain and more intense weather is putting punishing pressures on farmers. For example, during the previous unprecedented floods, PULA Advisors stepped up to enhance crop insurance programmes in Pakistan to move from disaster relief to disaster preparedness. PULA Advisors is an agricultural and insurance and technology company that designs and delivers agricultural insurance and digital products to help smallholder farmers endure yield risks, improve their farming practices and bolster their incomes over time.

It had proposed a smart insurance plan for Sindh. With automatic payouts, farmers can protect their livelihoods from future calamities with the right insurance coverage for crops and livestock. TPL Insurance also provides digital innovations such as area-yield calculations, facial recognition and livestock tagging. At the first Area Yield Index Insurance payout ceremony last year, the CEO of TPL Insurance, Muhammad Aminuddin said: “We aim to increase awareness and penetration of insurance and remain at the forefront of insurance innovation. Launch of technological and innovative agri products, such as Yield-based crop insurance and Livestock insurance, will enable TPL Insurance to introduce more innovative and tech-driven products. TPL Insurance intends to continue developing its digital assets and bring efficiencies through the digitization of business processes.”

Pakistan has in the recent decades experienced devastating rains and floods due to extreme climate changes, causing widespread destruction and hardships to the affected people. General insurance becomes even more important in this backdrop. It’s not surprising that insurance premiums have seen an impressive 17pc increase as individuals across Pakistan recognize the need for financial protection against uncertain times and take proactive steps to secure their homes, families, and businesses.

For people, a thorough insurance coverage assessment is crucial to get the correct coverage. They must review their existing home insurance policy to understand its provisions, exclusions, and limitations regarding water damage and flooding. Standard policies may need to adequately cover the specific risks the monsoon season poses, necessitating further consideration. Different policies protect against damage from heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, and windstorms, as per terms and conditions. They encompass various potential losses, including structural damage, water damage to personal belongings, and more. To make informed decisions, people should seek guidance from insurance professionals specializing in the type of cover best suited to their unique needs.

While insurance coverage is essential, adopting preventive measures can significantly minimize potential damages during the monsoon season. Regularly inspect and maintain your home’s drainage systems to prevent blockages and ensure smooth water flow. Consider installing flood barriers, reinforcing windows and doors, and elevating valuable items above ground level. TPL Insurance regularly shares safety tips on their official social media platforms for homes, cars, and motorcycles, as well as health and well-being.

In the unfortunate event of property damage, people must promptly report the incident to their insurance provider to streamline the claims process and facilitate a swift settlement. Insurance requirements are evolving. Therefore, it is crucial to review your policy periodically. As circumstances change or you improve your property, consult your insurance provider to ensure your policy coverage remains appropriate and adequate.

Regarding protection against monsoon risks, TPL Insurance has been a trusted partner to thousands for 18 years. With their innovative approach and fastest claim settlement, underpinned by a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company understands the unique challenges individuals and businesses face in Pakistan. Embrace the power of insurance to safeguard your family, car, home, assets, and business. You can’t control the storms, but you can face them better with a trusted partner.



