OGDCL workshop on energy explores latest trends

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday hosted a dynamic workshop on energy in collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The workshop, held at the OGDCL headquarters, provided a platform for industry experts and thought leaders to convene and deliberate on the current landscape, future prospects, and collaborative initiatives within the energy sector.

The workshop was graced by the presence of Ahmed Hayat Lak, the Managing Director of OGDCL, alongside all Executive Directors of OGDCL, and other senior officers. The gathering facilitated constructive exchanges of insights and perspectives on the advancements in the energy domain, fostering a deeper understanding of ongoing projects, challenges, and emerging opportunities.

The three-session workshop was enriched by presentations from esteemed speakers, prominently featuring Energy Institute (LEI) luminaries – Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Prof. Nauman Ahmad Zaffar, and Dr. Naveed Arshad. The sessions encompassed a diverse range of topics, spanning the power sector’s challenges and prospects, the significance of advanced batteries in national energy security, and the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in disruptive energy technologies.

These discussions not only expanded the horizons but also underscored the potential for innovation-driven solutions to shape the future of energy.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO OGDCL, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaborative potential between OGDCL and LUMS and said, “This workshop signifies a remarkable opportunity to bridge industry and academia, paving the way for innovative partnerships. By synergizing efforts, we can collectively drive the energy sector towards sustainable growth and resilience.”

A dedicated segment of the workshop was dedicated to exploring avenues of collaboration between OGDCL and LUMS. The workshop echoed the commitment of OGDCL to continuous learning, growth, and shared success in the dynamic energy landscape.