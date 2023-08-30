Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s femicide crisis

August 30, 2023
Opinions, Letters

At the core of Pakistan’s pursuit of progress and prosperity lies a deeply ingrained crisis that casts a sinister shadow—gender-based vi­olence. This crisis is not just a col­lection of statistics or isolated in­cidents; it is an unrelenting storm that shatters lives, leaving wom­en in a perpetual state of vulner­ability and fear. As an Islamic re­public, Pakistan’s commitment to respect, justice, and dignity for all must extend to its women, yet reali­ty stands in stark contradiction.

Will the femicide crisis in Paki­stan ever cease? Pakistan, an Is­lamic republic, should stand as a beacon of respect and dignity for its women, yet reality remains a shameful paradox. Women, the cornerstones of society, endure abuse, harassment, assault, humili­ation, and degradation daily, sharp­ly contrasting the ideals this nation should uphold.

What paints an even grimmer picture is that gender-based vio­lence transcends mere physical harm; it’s a deeply ingrained psy­chological affliction that erodes a woman’s very essence. The scars it leaves are not only on the body but etched into the soul, serving as a constant reminder of a society that failed to protect and uplift its own.

Sudan army chief visits Egypt as deadly violence grips Darfur

To combat this crisis, Pakistan must embark on a multifaceted transformational journey. It starts by dismantling deeply-rooted pa­triarchal norms that provide fer­tile ground for violence to thrive. These norms, woven into the fab­ric of society, must be unravelled strand by strand and replaced with a narrative of equality, re­spect, and empowerment. Fur­thermore, legislative measures and policies, no matter how well-intentioned, hold little value with­out robust implementation.

As Pakistan stands at this cross­roads, today’s choices will shape the society that future genera­tions inherit. Will it be a nation that breaks free from the chains of vio­lence and oppression, or one that remains captive to its own demons? The time has come for Pakistan to break free from the chains of si­lence and blame, to hold its society accountable, and to offer genuine protection to its women, including those from minority backgrounds.

Kim calls for boosting North Korea’s Navy

SYEDA SAMAN FATIMA,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023