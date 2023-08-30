Pakistan’s femicide crisis

At the core of Pakistan’s pursuit of progress and prosperity lies a deeply ingrained crisis that casts a sinister shadow—gender-based vi­olence. This crisis is not just a col­lection of statistics or isolated in­cidents; it is an unrelenting storm that shatters lives, leaving wom­en in a perpetual state of vulner­ability and fear. As an Islamic re­public, Pakistan’s commitment to respect, justice, and dignity for all must extend to its women, yet reali­ty stands in stark contradiction.

Will the femicide crisis in Paki­stan ever cease? Pakistan, an Is­lamic republic, should stand as a beacon of respect and dignity for its women, yet reality remains a shameful paradox. Women, the cornerstones of society, endure abuse, harassment, assault, humili­ation, and degradation daily, sharp­ly contrasting the ideals this nation should uphold.

What paints an even grimmer picture is that gender-based vio­lence transcends mere physical harm; it’s a deeply ingrained psy­chological affliction that erodes a woman’s very essence. The scars it leaves are not only on the body but etched into the soul, serving as a constant reminder of a society that failed to protect and uplift its own.

To combat this crisis, Pakistan must embark on a multifaceted transformational journey. It starts by dismantling deeply-rooted pa­triarchal norms that provide fer­tile ground for violence to thrive. These norms, woven into the fab­ric of society, must be unravelled strand by strand and replaced with a narrative of equality, re­spect, and empowerment. Fur­thermore, legislative measures and policies, no matter how well-intentioned, hold little value with­out robust implementation.

As Pakistan stands at this cross­roads, today’s choices will shape the society that future genera­tions inherit. Will it be a nation that breaks free from the chains of vio­lence and oppression, or one that remains captive to its own demons? The time has come for Pakistan to break free from the chains of si­lence and blame, to hold its society accountable, and to offer genuine protection to its women, including those from minority backgrounds.

SYEDA SAMAN FATIMA,

Karachi.