Parvez Elahi not cooperating with investigation team, prosecutor tells court

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of former chief minister Pun­jab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till September 2 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi be­fore Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan on expiry of physical remand term.

A prosecutor represented the bureau and plead­ed with the court to extend physical remand of Parvez Elahi as investigation could not be com­pleted from him. He submitted that Parvez Elahi was not cooperating with the investigation team.

However, Parvez Elahi’s counsel Advocate Amjad Parvez opposed the physical remand plea besides questioning the arrest of his client by the bureau.

Subsequently, the court extended the physical remand of Parvez Elahi for another 4 days and di­rected for producing him on September 2.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through interme­diaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab. Meanwhile, the court sent co-ac­cused Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case, after turning down NAB’s plea for further physical remand.