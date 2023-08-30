Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Parvez Elahi not cooperating with investigation team, prosecutor tells court

Accountability court extends physical remand of ex-CM till Sept 2

Parvez Elahi not cooperating with investigation team, prosecutor tells court
Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of former chief minister Pun­jab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till September 2 in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects. 

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi be­fore Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan on expiry of physical remand term.

A prosecutor represented the bureau and plead­ed with the court to extend physical remand of Parvez Elahi as investigation could not be com­pleted from him. He submitted that Parvez Elahi was not cooperating with the investigation team.

However, Parvez Elahi’s counsel Advocate Amjad Parvez opposed the physical remand plea besides questioning the arrest of his client by the bureau.

Subsequently, the court extended the physical remand of Parvez Elahi for another 4 days and di­rected for producing him on September 2.

Sudan army chief visits Egypt as deadly violence grips Darfur

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through interme­diaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district, during his second term as chief minister Punjab. Meanwhile, the court sent co-ac­cused Sohail Asghar Awan, the secretary of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case, after turning down NAB’s plea for further physical remand.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023