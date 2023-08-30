“Go tell the Spartans, passerby, that here,

obedient to their laws, we lie.”

–Simonides of Ceos

The Battle of Thermopylae, fought in 480 BC between the Greek city-states and the Per­sian Empire, is one of the most famous mili­tary engagements in history. Led by King Leonidas I, a small Greek force withstood the Persian inva­sion for several days at the narrow pass of Ther­mopylae. Although ultimately defeated, their re­sistance allowed the Greeks time to regroup and ultimately triumph in subsequent battles. The bat­tle has been immortalised in literature and popular media and represents courage, honor, and sacrifice in the face of overwhelming odds.