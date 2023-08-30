Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 30, 2023
“Go tell the Spartans, passerby, that here,
obedient to their laws, we lie.”
–Simonides of Ceos

 

 The Battle of Thermopylae, fought in 480 BC between the Greek city-states and the Per­sian Empire, is one of the most famous mili­tary engagements in history. Led by King Leonidas I, a small Greek force withstood the Persian inva­sion for several days at the narrow pass of Ther­mopylae. Although ultimately defeated, their re­sistance allowed the Greeks time to regroup and ultimately triumph in subsequent battles. The bat­tle has been immortalised in literature and popular media and represents courage, honor, and sacrifice in the face of overwhelming odds.

