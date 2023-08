ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Coun­cil (PBC) has unanimously nominated senior advocate Supreme Court Akhtar Hus­sain for the third time as member of the Judicial Com­mission of Pakistan (JCP) for two years. In this regard, a meeting of the PBC was held on Tuesday, under the chair­manship of Attorney-General for Pakistan, which after due deliberations unanimously nominated Akhtar Hussain, Advocate Supreme Court, for the third time as member of the JCP.