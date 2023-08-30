PBS provides census-related information to Election Commission

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has provided all requisite information related to the 7th Population and Housing Census to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The information in­cludes gazette notifica­tion of Census Charges, Circles and Blocks, colour prints of Digi­tized maps of 1,85,514 Blocks, Circles and Charges (excluding Sindh) and Census Block wise data etc.,” the PBS said in a news release on Tuesday.

However, it said the colour prints of Digi­tized maps of Sindh would be handed over by August 30. The PBS said the census results were unanimously ap­proved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its 50th meet­ing held under the chairmanship of the then Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif on August 5, 2023. It said that the census data was important for the de­limitation of boundar­ies for the conduct of general elections in the country. Accord­ingly, the PBS was assigned the task of providing important information to the ECP which has been com­pleted and the requi­site information and the block-wise census data have been hand­ed over successfully to the ECP. The required information and data were handed over to the ECP in a meeting held on August 28 at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, chaired by Chief Census Commis­sioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar. The meeting was attended by senior management from both organizations.