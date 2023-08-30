PDMA using all resources to restore flood affected areas

LAHORE - A delegation of the American Consulate visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab office, here on Tuesday.

The delegation toured the PDMA control room and reviewed the working. PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi briefed the delegates about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in floodhit areas and elucidated the operational framework of PDMA. He outlined the strategies employed for addressing and mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

Imran Qureshi said that medical camps, food, clean drinking water and other basic facilities were being provided in affected areas, adding that around 548 villages were affected by recent floods in which funds and logistics were being provided.

The DG informed the delegation about transparency in fund disbursement process in the affected areas and about audit report prepared by third party.