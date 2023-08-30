Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Peshawar BRT launches digital payment system

August 30, 2023
Peshawar  -   To assist passengers in doing away with traditional paper tickets, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has implemented a digital payment system.

According to a spokesman, a collaboration has been formed for this purpose between Mastercard, Bank of Khyber (BOK), and LMK Resources Pakistan (Private) Limited (LMKR). Bus tickets may now be paid for by commuters using debit and credit cards.

All three partners were present for the event that inaugurated the programme on Tuesday.

According to J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard, the partnership with Bank of Khyber and LMKR will guarantee commuters a smooth travel experience.

A more intelligent and effective method of transportation has been adopted, according to Ali Gulfaraz, CEO and managing director of the Bank of Khyber.

The initiative, according to LMKR’s CEO and Chairman Atif Rais Khan, would improve connections, simplify commutes, and raise overall commuting experiences.

