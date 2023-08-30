PHA authorities directed to complete renovation work of parks

RAWALPINDI - Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha here on Tuesday directed the authorities to complete ongoing renovation work of all the parks.

The DG also instructed to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks as soon as possible besides improving the security of the parks. He ordered the officers to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of the best recreational facilities to the public in all the parks of the town.

The DG said that PHA was trying to complete the ongoing renovation work as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens.