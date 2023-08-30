PM Kakar to visit US next month

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister An­waar Ul Haq Kakar will travel to United States next month to attend the 78th United Na­tions General Assem­bly (UNGA) sessions in New York.

Diplomatic sources told this scribe that the caretaker prime min­ister will be accom­panied by a brief del­egation comprising Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Infor­mation Minister Murta­za Solangi and few gov­ernment officials.

Kakar will arrive in New York on 19th of September and will stay till September 23. The prime minister will deliv­er his speech before United Nations General Assembly on 22nd September. This is the first time that a care­taker prime minister will be undertaking a foreign visit and will attend a Unit­ed Nations General Assem­bly meeting. According to the sources, the prime min­ister is expected to high­light Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir dis­pute and the latest human rights violations and atroc­ities in Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kash­mir. Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar will also high­light measures been taken by the government of Paki­stan to address the climate change. During stay in New York, the prime min­ister is expected to meet several world leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations general Assembly sessions.