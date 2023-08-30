PM Kakar to visit US next month

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar will travel to United States next month to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) sessions in New York.
Diplomatic sources told this scribe that the caretaker prime minister will be accompanied by a brief delegation comprising Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and few government officials.
Kakar will arrive in New York on 19th of September and will stay till September 23. The prime minister will deliver his speech before United Nations General Assembly on 22nd September. This is the first time that a caretaker prime minister will be undertaking a foreign visit and will attend a United Nations General Assembly meeting. According to the sources, the prime minister is expected to highlight Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the latest human rights violations and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar will also highlight measures been taken by the government of Pakistan to address the climate change. During stay in New York, the prime minister is expected to meet several world leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations general Assembly sessions.