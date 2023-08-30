PMS to hold protest for acceptance of demands

LAHORE - The spokesperson of Provincial Management Service (PMS)officer’s Association in a statement released on Tuesday, terms Services and General Administration Department S&GAD response as disappointing to the legitimate demands made in the General Body meeting of PMS association officer’s other day . The provincial officers association has called online/Zoom meeting on Friday 1st September to determine the future staffing plan following the non serious attitude by S&GAD. PMS officers from across the province are set to participate in this online meeting. The spokesperson ofPMS officer’s Associationsaid that in the next meeting, the method of protest will be decided to approve the legitimate demands and implement the promises.
He further said that in view of the problems and economic conditions faced by the province, PMS officers as a civilized and law-abiding organization hasrestrained itself from the protest till now, but now the recent policies of S&GAD have changed the situation and has reached to the point where PMS officers are left with no option but to demonstrate within boundaries of law in favour of their due rights. Earlier, the PMS officer’s association through aformal letter had seek time from the Chief Secretary Punjab to discuss their grievances, however according to the spokesperson of PMS officer’s association Punjab, Chief Secretary office did not respond to their request as of yet.