Police launch crackdown against professional beggars  

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ordered the all zonal DPO’s to take action against professional beggars and handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the guise of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Sangjani police station teams arrested 06 professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act.

Citizens are also urged to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people and are also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.