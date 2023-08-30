PPP concerned over granting bail to Fatima murder case suspect

ISLAMABAD - Malaika Raza, General Secretary of PPP Human Rights Cell, yesterday expressed deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent decision to grant bail to Asad Shah, a suspect in the heinous murder case of Fatima, a 10-yearold housemaid.

This decision has raised serious questions about the pursuit of justice and the safety of our children, she said.

The tragic incident took place in Ranipur Haveli of Pir Asad Ali Shah, where Fatima lost her life under horrifying circumstances.

“The postmortem report, confirming sexual abuse, has shocked and saddened us all. The pain and grief endured by Fatima’s family cannot be put into words, and our hearts go out to them during this unimaginably difficult time,” she said

Malaika Raza, said the investigating officer had presented evidence of innocence for four suspects, including SHO Ameer Chang, Dr. Fatah Memon, Dr. Ali Hasan Wasan, and medical dispenser Imtiaz Merasi, leading to their release.

However, the decision to grant bail to Asad Shah is being questioned, given the severity of the crime and the evidence presented, she added.

Malaika Raza said child abuse is a grave offense that demands swift and decisive action. It is the collective responsibility of society to protect the most vulnerable members, especially children. Granting bail to a suspect in such a heinous crime sends a distressing message and raises concerns about the commitment to justice.

She says the PPP stands united in its condemnation of child abuse and the heinous acts committed against innocent children.