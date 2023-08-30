Price hikes in electricity bills

The increasing price of electricity constitutes a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments bear responsibility. On one hand, the ruling classes have relied on heavy indirect taxes on fuel and power bills to fund the state’s expanding expenditures rather than effectively taxing powerful lobbies like retailers, real estate, and agriculture due to their political influence.
On the other hand, they have failed to implement energy sector reforms to control the growing theft and losses in the power and gas sectors. Instead, they have opted to periodically increase prices to recover lost revenues from honest customers. It is evident that escalating fuel and energy costs are causing considerable hardship to working-class and salaried households, as well as industries.
Furthermore, inflation, deemed the most regressive tax on middle-income families, remains elevated at over 28 percent. Fuel and food prices have been particularly harsh, affecting tens of millions of people who are struggling to survive. Unable to cope with the rising cost of living, which exacerbates societal inequalities, many are willing to risk their lives to leave the country.
I urge our leaders to recognise that people cannot live in this country if they cannot find ways to sustain their lives. In this context and amidst high inflation, people are compelled to seek opportunities in other countries.
TABISH FEROZ,
Turbat.