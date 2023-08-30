Prof Hafiz Athar assigned responsibilities of Director IUB RYK Campus

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The acting Islamia University Baha­walpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) has assigned the responsibilities of Director IUB Rahim Yar Khan Campus to Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Athar Khan who was serving as Chairman Department of Educational Training, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus, Baha­walpur with immediate effect.

According the notification No 1498/Faculty-I dated 29.08.2023, the VC in the exercise of the pow­ers vested upon him under section 15(4)(vi) of the Islamia Univer­sity Bahawalpur Act, 1975, Umair Ashraf, Assistant Professor, Depart­ment of Management Sciences, RYK Campus shall handover the charge of the office of Director, RYK Campus to Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Athar Khan. According to IUB RYK Campus sources, Umair Ashraf was a junior faculty member but was allegedly made Additional Director by former VC Prof Dr Athar Mehboob and was serving as Director IUB RYK Cam­pus for last two years. There was many administrative issues includ­ing internal rift with senior faculty members in the campus during his tenure, the sources added. More administrative and faculty changes will occur in coming days, they said. Meanwhile, according to the noti­fication No.1499/Faculty-I dated 29.08.2023 now Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Shakir has been as­signed the responsibilities of Chair­man Department of Educational Training Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Cam­pus, Bahawalpur.