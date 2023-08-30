PSCA launches security plan for Asia Cup

LAHORE - As the highly anticipated Asia Cup matches approach, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have rolled out special security measures. A comprehen­sive 24-hour surveillance operation is in progress, covering all routes from the airport to the hotel, sta­dium, and adjacent areas. According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the security effort extends even further with the vigilant monitoring of over 550 cameras. In a concerted effort, dedicated technical teams are main­taining round-the-clock vigilance from both the Safe City Center and in the field. Sharing insights about the security arrangements, SP Arslan Zahid revealed that the matches are scheduled to take place in Lahore on September 3rd, 5th, and 6th.

Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) during its anti-smog drive issued 78 chal­lans besides registering 42 FIRs over setting gar­bage on fire during current month. According to a spokesman of LWMC, to prevent smog, the washing of more than 100 km of roads in the city is also being ensured on daily basis while scraping activities are also continue on the roadside across the city to pre­vent dust and dirt. Additionally, 274 union councils of the city are being made zero-waste in a phased manner. CEO Babar Sahib Din said that regarding the smog free Lahore initiatives manual scraping of more than 80 km of roads is being done daily, along with the washing of prominent central roads.