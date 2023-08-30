PTI chief mastermind of May 9 vandalism, says Bugti

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was the ‘master­mind’ of the May 9 mayhem against security institutions.

“May 9 was the black day in the history of Pakistan,” he said while talking to a private tele­vision channel. Those found guilty of criminal acts against State Television, and national and security institutions would be rewarded with punishment as per law, he remarked. Com­menting on delay in general elections, he said delimitation is imperative for holding trans­parent polls across the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said would announce the date for general elections after the completion of the delimitation process. In reply to a question about the re­surfacing wave of terrorism, he said that terrorists have hide­outs in Afghanistan. We have completed the fencing of more than 645 kilometers border­ing the area with Afghanistan. About the smuggling of dollars, he said, it is a challenging task to control dollar smuggling.

To a question about illegal Afghans residing in different parts of Pakistan, he said a comprehensive mechanism was being evolved for restrict­ing unregistered and illegal Afghans to this part of the region. To another question about rising inflation, he said that Pakistan is rich in agri­culture, and mineral resourc­es, stating all-out efforts were being ensured to bring foreign investment to Pakistan.