Public hearing evaluates urban structure master plan in Mohmand

Mohmand - The Planning and Development (P&D) Department’s Urban Policy Unit on Tuesday held a public hearing in Deputy Commissioner’s office at Ghalanai about the urban structure master plan for Ghalanai Urban Center, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham- ul-Haq, Deputy Executive Director P&D Urban Policy Unit Mirkhawas Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Qaiser Khan, Project Director Master Planning Project Director Adnan Salim, Tehsil Nazim Hafiz Taj Wali, Tehsil Nazim Biazai Bismillah Jan and representatives of line departments participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the speakers gave a detailed presentation about the proposals for urban structure and informed about the new urban limits and restrictions.

Deputy Executive Director Urban Policy Unit Mirkhawas Khan said that the process for the preparation of a master plan for Ghalanai Urban Center is a standard procedure adopted in modern town planning practice.

Regarding the issues of Ghalanai Urban Center, Deputy Executive Director Mirkhawas Khan said, “There is shortage of public facilities as per standards at Ghalanai, such as health education and recreational facilities”.

He also said that there is lack of utility services, such as water supply, sewerage and solid waste management and lack of footpaths and walkways along roads, hindering the walk ability in the urban center.

The official further said that master plan for the city has been developed to resolve the existing problems and future needs of the city. He added the program has two phases -- these are master plan and land use plan while the urban policy unit are working on master plan in all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that the master plans of urban areas of Mardan, Miaran Shah, Wana and Mir Ali are already prepared.