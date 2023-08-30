Qesco to close grid stations for works tomorrow

QUETTA - Quetta Electric Supply Com­pany (QESCO) on Tuesday announced to close its power grid stations in connection with the development works on electrical installations and lines tomorrow (August 31). According to the statement of QESCO, Sariab Grid Station’s Old Liaquat Bazaar, Sirki Road, Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh, and the Express Feeder of Mirri­abad Grid, while the Industrial Grid Station’s Pashtunabad Express New Pashtunabad, Old Pashtunabad feeders would be suspended sup­ply electricity from 10am to 1pm. Meanwhile, the power load-shedding would be car­ried from 11am to 2pm at Jan Muhammad Feeder of Saryab Grid for progress works of power in the same area.