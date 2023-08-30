Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qesco to close grid stations for works tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Quetta Electric Supply Com­pany (QESCO) on Tuesday announced to close its power grid stations in connection with the development works on electrical installations and lines tomorrow (August 31). According to the statement of QESCO, Sariab Grid Station’s Old Liaquat Bazaar, Sirki Road, Joint Road, Khair Bakhsh, and the Express Feeder of Mirri­abad Grid, while the Industrial Grid Station’s Pashtunabad Express New Pashtunabad, Old Pashtunabad feeders would be suspended sup­ply electricity from 10am to 1pm. Meanwhile, the power load-shedding would be car­ried from 11am to 2pm at Jan Muhammad Feeder of Saryab Grid for progress works of power in the same area.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023