Rallying for Rapine

I am writing to express my deep concerns about the ongoing is­sues in Balochistan, particular­ly the urgent matter of mitigating the looming threat posed by the Rapine Mountains. It has come to my attention that, despite the re­cent editorial highlighting this concern, little has been done to address this pressing issue.

On Tuesday, the court issued a temporary injunction until August, effectively halting the development department from engaging in any stone-cutting activities in the Ka­roonjhar Range. This development dates back to 2008, when the PPP government granted a 20-year lease of the area to a private com­pany. However, what was intend­ed as a regulated endeavour has turned into an uncontrollable situ­ation due to illegal extraction, with protests from activists and locals falling on deaf ears.

The unchecked extraction of re­sources jeopardises not only the delicate geopolitical balance but also the rich historical tapestry that defines this landscape. It is disheartening to witness the trans­formation of this once-pristine re­gion into a scarred and battered land, reminiscent of a bygone era.

I earnestly request that higher authorities take immediate action in this regard. Our nation can only progress when those entrusted as guardians of this land prioritise its well-being over personal gains. The rampant corruption and lack of accountability surrounding this issue cannot be allowed to persist. Continued public pressure is es­sential to ensuring the protection of our cherished lands.

FOZIA