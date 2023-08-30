Rallying for Rapine

I am writing to express my deep concerns about the ongoing issues in Balochistan, particularly the urgent matter of mitigating the looming threat posed by the Rapine Mountains. It has come to my attention that, despite the recent editorial highlighting this concern, little has been done to address this pressing issue.
On Tuesday, the court issued a temporary injunction until August, effectively halting the development department from engaging in any stone-cutting activities in the Karoonjhar Range. This development dates back to 2008, when the PPP government granted a 20-year lease of the area to a private company. However, what was intended as a regulated endeavour has turned into an uncontrollable situation due to illegal extraction, with protests from activists and locals falling on deaf ears.
The unchecked extraction of resources jeopardises not only the delicate geopolitical balance but also the rich historical tapestry that defines this landscape. It is disheartening to witness the transformation of this once-pristine region into a scarred and battered land, reminiscent of a bygone era.
I earnestly request that higher authorities take immediate action in this regard. Our nation can only progress when those entrusted as guardians of this land prioritise its well-being over personal gains. The rampant corruption and lack of accountability surrounding this issue cannot be allowed to persist. Continued public pressure is essential to ensuring the protection of our cherished lands.
FOZIA