Wednesday, August 30, 2023
RPO reviews Mardan jail security

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Mardan   -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Range Muhammad Suleman Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail Mardan to review the security arrangements there.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Najibur Rahman, concerned jail authorities and local police officers also accompanied him during the visit.

RPO Mardan Muhammad Sulaiman made a detailed inspection of the internal and external security of the jail and while checking the security layers in the Central Jail premises, he also reviewed the security measures taken in the surrounding area. On this occasion, he issued instructions to the jail authorities and police officers to pay special attention to the security of the Central Jail and make the security foolproof.

