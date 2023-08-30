SAFF U16 Championship: PFF secures NOC from Ministry of Interior

In a significant development for the sports community, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has successfully obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Interior. This achievement marks a crucial milestone for the PFF.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by ex-SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja. The team is likely to fly on the first available flight on 30th August.

The PFF had applied for NOC in the first week of August. The NC had also replied to some of the objections raised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on August 16.