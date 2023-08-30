Saudi-Israeli normalisation

Too much of the commentary about a possible US-engineered Saudi-Israel normalization has been based more on hyperbole than reality. Such an agreement would, no doubt, be consequential, but let’s look realistically at some exaggerated claims being made.
It will end the Arab-Israeli conflict.
It most decidedly will not. Arabs have long made clear that the conflict isn’t existential. The central issue has always been Palestinian rights. Even in countries that have made peace with Israel, public opinion is supportive, believing it may give their governments more leverage to end the violence and advance Palestinian rights. Despite regional weariness, Arab publics are outraged when Israel commits new atrocities or violates Muslim rights in Jerusalem.
This will change the map of the Middle East.
It’s already changed. The once powerful military-led Arab “Republics” have lost their regional dominance, with leadership shifting to the Arab Gulf.
Saudi Arabia and UAE are deepening economic ties with China, remaining neutral on Ukraine, and reopening diplomatic ties with Iran. Pursuing ambitious economic development and societal goals, they seek regional stability and calm.
Israel and the US want to offset China’s growing role, returning Saudi Arabia and the UAE to an exclusive US orbit and challenging Iran as a united front.
This is a disaster for the Palestinians.
It would have no consequential impact on the Palestinians’ plight. Arab states have limited leverage over Israeli behavior. Agreements made in the lead-up to the Madrid Conference, Oslo Accords, Arab Peace Initiative, and Abrahamic Accords made no difference. Israel continues to gobble up Palestinian land, build new settlements, and brutally violate Palestinian rights. If the US wanted to make Arab-Israeli peace a reality, it would use its diplomatic and political capital to do so.
If Saudi Arabia holds out for terms including a real end to the occupation and the US pushes this process forward, it might have a positive impact on Palestinians’ future. If, however, normalization moves forward without anything positive for Palestinians, it wouldn’t be a disaster—just same old, same old.
This spells the end of the two-state solution.
That ship has already sailed. No conceivable government can be formed in Israel, now or in the foreseeable future, that would allow for the minimum requirements of an independent, sovereign, viable Palestinian state.
Those calling for a Palestinian “state” refuse to recognize the realities created by Israel’s massive settlement and Jewish-only infrastructure making Palestinian independence and sovereignty impossible.
With Palestinian Arabs comprising slightly more than one-half of the population between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea and increasingly integrated into the Israeli economy, with Israeli settlements, infrastructure, “security zones,” checkpoints, and Israeli Apartheid policies, we’re in a one-state reality. It’ll be a long hard slog to end Israeli repression and secure Palestinian equal rights—a reality that must be addressed.
This will give Biden a much-needed victory before the 2024 elections.
While the Saudi-Israel normalization being touted in the press is doubtful, any agreement won’t add five votes to the Biden column in 2024. Democrats and Republicans are deeply polarized, and independent swing voters won’t be moved foreign policy issues—except for Ukraine. Jewish voters will overwhelmingly support the Democratic nominee because of the GOP’s domestic policies. And while Jewish voters may be concerned with Israel’s future, their growing unease with the current Israeli government means they won’t be impressed with any White House celebration that puts Netanyahu centerstage.
Can any form of Saudi-Israel normalization even happen given current Israeli and American politics? Leaders in Netanyahu’s coalition and the opposition are clearly unwilling to agree to Saudi Arabia’s insistence to process nuclear materials and desire to purchase advanced US military equipment. Nor will they entertain even modest concessions regarding Palestinian rights.
While Republicans would be loath to support an agreement that would enhance Biden’s election year standing, the President will find limited support among Democrats for concessions to Saudi Arabia on nuclear or military hardware.
Bottom line: It’s time to end the hyperventilating over the prospects of a Saudi-Israel normalization agreement. The US should embrace the new realities of a changing Middle East in which Israel is an outlier and should accept its responsibility as the enabler of the Israeli occupation and its Apartheid system.