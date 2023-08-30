Secretary says steps underway to raise literacy rate

LAHORE - Secretary Literacy and non formal education Syed Haider Iqbal said that literacy depart­ment is boosting the literacy ratio by implementing vari­ous steps. All departmental projects are actively driving literacy rate improvement. Syed Haider Iqbal highlighted that multiple initiatives are underway to elevate literacy rates in the province. The de­partment is working to pro­vide educational pathways for diverse societal groups, aim­ing to enhance literacy rates. He said that All available re­sources are being harnessed towards this goal.

Furthermore, Secretary Iqbal stressed that the de­partment aims to extend educational opportunities to both children and adults through informal education, with specific objectives in the province. He emphasized that all literacy and adult educa­tion projects are collectively contributing to increase the literacy rate. The department remains committed to over­coming resource limitations. He further underscored that the primary focus is on bol­stering literacy rates by estab­lishing non-formal schools.