Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Secretary says steps underway to raise literacy rate

Our Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Secretary Literacy and non formal education Syed Haider Iqbal said that literacy depart­ment is boosting the literacy ratio by implementing vari­ous steps. All departmental projects are actively driving literacy rate improvement. Syed Haider Iqbal highlighted that multiple initiatives are underway to elevate literacy rates in the province. The de­partment is working to pro­vide educational pathways for diverse societal groups, aim­ing to enhance literacy rates. He said that All available re­sources are being harnessed towards this goal. 

Furthermore, Secretary Iqbal stressed that the de­partment aims to extend educational opportunities to both children and adults through informal education, with specific objectives in the province. He emphasized that all literacy and adult educa­tion projects are collectively contributing to increase the literacy rate. The department remains committed to over­coming resource limitations. He further underscored that the primary focus is on bol­stering literacy rates by estab­lishing non-formal schools.

Sudan army chief visits Egypt as deadly violence grips Darfur

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023