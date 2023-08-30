Secretary says steps underway to raise literacy rate

LAHORE - Secretary Literacy and non formal education Syed Haider Iqbal said that literacy department is boosting the literacy ratio by implementing various steps. All departmental projects are actively driving literacy rate improvement. Syed Haider Iqbal highlighted that multiple initiatives are underway to elevate literacy rates in the province. The department is working to provide educational pathways for diverse societal groups, aiming to enhance literacy rates. He said that All available resources are being harnessed towards this goal.
Furthermore, Secretary Iqbal stressed that the department aims to extend educational opportunities to both children and adults through informal education, with specific objectives in the province. He emphasized that all literacy and adult education projects are collectively contributing to increase the literacy rate. The department remains committed to overcoming resource limitations. He further underscored that the primary focus is on bolstering literacy rates by establishing non-formal schools.