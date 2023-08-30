Wednesday, August 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS

APP
August 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Univer­sity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Intellec­tual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a semi­nar on Intellectual Prop­erty awareness on Tuesday. Chairman Intellectual Prop­erty Organization of Pakistan Farukh Amil was the guest speaker who delivered a de­tailed lecture to enlighten participants regarding aim and objectives of IP, IP tools, international trademark registration system, need for national IP strategy, im­portance of geographical in­dications, initiatives of IPO Pakistan for the assistance of applicants, future goals and importance of copyrights etc. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Na­sim Ahmad appreciated for arranging the seminar on in­formative topic and thanked Farukh Amil.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1693370258.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023