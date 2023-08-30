Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a seminar on Intellectual Property awareness on Tuesday. Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Farukh Amil was the guest speaker who delivered a detailed lecture to enlighten participants regarding aim and objectives of IP, IP tools, international trademark registration system, need for national IP strategy, importance of geographical indications, initiatives of IPO Pakistan for the assistance of applicants, future goals and importance of copyrights etc. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad appreciated for arranging the seminar on informative topic and thanked Farukh Amil.