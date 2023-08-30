Seminar on Intellectual Property awareness at UVAS

LAHORE - The Univer­sity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Intellec­tual Property Organization of Pakistan arranged a semi­nar on Intellectual Prop­erty awareness on Tuesday. Chairman Intellectual Prop­erty Organization of Pakistan Farukh Amil was the guest speaker who delivered a de­tailed lecture to enlighten participants regarding aim and objectives of IP, IP tools, international trademark registration system, need for national IP strategy, im­portance of geographical in­dications, initiatives of IPO Pakistan for the assistance of applicants, future goals and importance of copyrights etc. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Na­sim Ahmad appreciated for arranging the seminar on in­formative topic and thanked Farukh Amil.